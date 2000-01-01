Company Profile

Diadrom Holding AB is a consultancy company with focus on diagnostics of product with embedded software. Its products include Diadrom OWL a diagnostics and fleet management tool for predictive maintenance, Diadrom Dolphin a tool for test automation and Diag Studio a diagnostic off-board system. The company offers its products to industrial machinery, defence, security and public transport industry.Diadrom Holding AB is engaged in the wireless information technology and mobile informatics sectors. The Company's services are divided into three lines: Diagnostics, Telematics and Simulation.