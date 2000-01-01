Diadrom Holding AB (OMX:DIAH)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DIAH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DIAH
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:DIAH
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINSE0001606906
Company Profile
Diadrom Holding AB is a consultancy company with focus on diagnostics of product with embedded software. Its products include Diadrom OWL a diagnostics and fleet management tool for predictive maintenance, Diadrom Dolphin a tool for test automation and Diag Studio a diagnostic off-board system. The company offers its products to industrial machinery, defence, security and public transport industry.Diadrom Holding AB is engaged in the wireless information technology and mobile informatics sectors. The Company's services are divided into three lines: Diagnostics, Telematics and Simulation.