Company Info - DGE
- Market Cap€67.798bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:DGE
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
- Currency
- ISINGB0002374006
Company Profile
The product of a merger between Grand Metropolitan and Guinness in 1997, Diageo is the world's leading producer of branded premium spirits. It also produces and markets beer and wine. Brands include Johnnie Walker blended scotch, Smirnoff vodka, Crown Royal Canadian whiskey, Captain Morgan rum, Tanqueray gin, Baileys Irish Cream, and Guinness stout. Diageo also owns 34% of premium champagne and cognac maker Moet Hennessy, a subsidiary of French luxury-goods maker LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, and a near-55% stake in India's United Spirits.Diageo PLC is a part of the beverage industry. Its business involves the supply of alcoholic beverage under a collection of brands such as Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas.