Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor PLC is a Germany-based company that develops and manufactures semiconductor components for use in home appliances, networking, smart home, smart lighting and smart meter applications. Its product portfolio includes power management tools such as chargers, connectivity products, audio amplifiers, lighting solutions, multitouch sensors, and power conversion tools such as AC/DC adapters. The firm has design and manufacturing facilities in Europe and China, and operations in Europe, North America, and Asia.Dialog Semiconductor PLC is a Germany-based company. It creates and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits, optimized for personal portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting and automotive applications.