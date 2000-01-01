Dialogue Health Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares (TSE:CARE)
North American company
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSE:CARE
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorHealth Information Services
- Currency
- ISINCA25249F1045
Dialogue Health Technologies Inc is a virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through its team of health professionals, it serves employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members, and their families. Its Integrated Health Platform is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to Services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer, or tablet.