Diamcor Mining Inc (TSX:DMI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DMI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DMI

  • Market CapCAD5.550m
  • SymbolTSX:DMI
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2525312070

Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc is a junior diamond mining company. The Company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, operation, and advancement of diamond based resource properties in Africa.

Latest DMI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .