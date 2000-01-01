Diamcor Mining Inc (TSX:DMI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DMI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DMI
- Market CapCAD5.550m
- SymbolTSX:DMI
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA2525312070
Company Profile
Diamcor Mining Inc is a junior diamond mining company. The Company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, operation, and advancement of diamond based resource properties in Africa.