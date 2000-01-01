DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DMAC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DMAC

  • Market Cap$40.820m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:DMAC
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA25253X2077

Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the business activity of developing treatments for unmet clinical need or where no therapies are available with the focus on neurological and kidney diseases.

Latest DMAC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .