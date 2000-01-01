Diamond Bank ADR (LSE:DBPA)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DBPA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DBPA

  • Market Cap$154.120m
  • SymbolLSE:DBPA
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorBanks - Regional - Africa
  • Currency
  • ISINUS25256V1098

Company Profile

Diamond Bank PLC provides banking and other financial services to corporate and individual customers. It is engaged in retail banking, corporate banking and Business Banking.

Latest DBPA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

DBPA Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .