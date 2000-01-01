Diamond Fields Resources Inc (TSX:DFR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DFR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DFR
- Market CapCAD10.860m
- SymbolTSX:DFR
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA25260V1031
Company Profile
Diamond Fields Resources Inc, is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Namibia, Red Sea, South Africa and Madagascar.