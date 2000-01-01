Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc sponsors, markets, and provides investment advisory and related services to various U.S. and foreign clients including mutual funds, separate accounts, and private investment funds. The company's objective is to fulfill a fiduciary duty to clients and secondary objectives to achieve an adequate long-term return for shareholders. It generates its revenue from Investment advisory and Mutual fund administration fees.