Company Profile

Diamond Offshore is an offshore contract driller with active oil and gas rigs drilling around the world. The company was a wholly owned subsidiary of Loews until 1995, when the parent company publicly offered a portion of the contract driller. Diamond’s fleet of offshore drilling units consists of 15 floating rigs.Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc is engaged in the oil and gas sector. Its business involves offshore oil and gas drilling. The company offers a range of services in various markets, including the deep water and harsh environment.