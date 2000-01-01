Company Profile

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Permian Basin. At the end of 2019, the company reported net proven reserves of 1.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged about 283,000 barrels per day in 2019, at a ratio of 66% oil, 18% natural gas liquids, and 16% natural gas.Diamondback Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company engages in acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.