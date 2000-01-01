Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

North American company
Market Info - FANG

Company Info - FANG

  • Market Cap$13.972bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:FANG
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINUS25278X1090

Company Profile

Diamondback Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company engages in acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Latest FANG news

