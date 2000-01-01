Company Profile

Diamondrock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust that owns lodging properties. Its primary business is to acquire, own, manage, and renovate full-service hotel properties in the United States. It operates in cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, New York, Minneapolis, and Denver, as well as in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Within DiamondRock's holdings, the major hotel brands include Marriott, Starwood, and Hilton. DiamondRock's revenue is divided between room, food and beverage, and other. The room segment contributes the vast majority of the firm's total revenue. The firm's customers include leisure transient, business transient, and group customers.Diamondrock Hospitality Co functions in the real estate sector. As a real estate investment trust, the company primarily focuses on a portfolio of lodging facilities such as hotels and resorts.