DiaSorin, headquartered in Italy, is a global provider of in vitro diagnostics--testing done on samples taken from the human body, such as blood and issue. DiaSorin produces and markets testing reagent kits for immunodiagnostics (77% of sales) and molecular diagnostics (14%) and has a total installed base of about 9,000 diagnostic systems. Instruments and other revenue contribute the remaining 9% of total sales, DiaSorin has a strong presence in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the region accounts for the largest portion of company revenue (46%), followed by North America (29%), Asia-Pacific (19%), and Latin America (6%).Diasorin SpA is engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution ofimmunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests.