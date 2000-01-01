Company Profile

Diatreme Resources Ltd is a diversified mineral explorer engaged in exploring heavy mineral sands, copper, gold and base metals in Australia. The company's projects include Cyclone Zircon Project, Tick Hill Gold Project, Clermont Copper Project, Cape Bedford Silica/Heavy Minerals project, Eucla Basin, and Grays Hill.