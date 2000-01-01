Diatreme Resources Ltd (ASX:DRX)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DRX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DRX
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:DRX
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000DRX3
Company Profile
Diatreme Resources Ltd is engaged in exploring heavy mineral sands, copper, gold and base metals in Australia. The company's projects include Cyclone Zircon Project, Tick Hill Gold Project, Clermont Copper Project, and Cape Bedford Silica/Heavy Minerals project.Diatreme Resources Ltd is a diversified mineral explorer. It is engaged in the discovery of heavy mineral sand, copper and base metal deposits. Its projects include Cyclone Zircon Project, Eucla Basin, Cape Bedford, Clermont, Grays Hill, and Tick Hill.