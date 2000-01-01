Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is a Germany-based commercial real estate investor and asset manager. It primarily operates in the area of a portfolio, asset and property management. The company operates its business through two segments: Commercial Portfolio, and Institutional Business. The Commercial Portfolio comprises existing properties with long-term leases generating attractive rental yields. Its portfolio comprises real estate assets under management spread across around 200 properties. The firm has structured its properties in Germany into five portfolio regions, North, East, West, Central, and South region. The Institutional Business segment combines the previous Funds and Other Investments segments with the institutional investment business of GEG.