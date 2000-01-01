Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company involved in the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases affecting the liver, along with cancers, and other therapeutic areas to address liver problems. The company is using ribonucleic acid interference (RNA) technology platform to develop its products. The product candidates are DCR-PHXC (for primary hyperoxaluria), DCR-undisclosed (for orphan genetic disease), DCR-PCSK9 (for cardiovascular disease), and DCR-HBV (for hepatitis B virus) among others.