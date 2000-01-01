Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR)
Market Info - DDR
Company Info - DDR
- Market CapAUD1.057bn
- SymbolASX:DDR
- IndustryTechnology
- ISINAU000000DDR5
Company Profile
Dicker Data Ltd is engaged in the distribution of computer hardware and related products in Australia. It offers products of technology vendors such as HP, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo and Microsoft, among others.