Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc retails athletic apparel, footwear, and equipment for sports. Dick's operates about 730 stores under its own name and another 122 specialty stores under Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream names. Dick's also operates e-commerce sites including youth sports site Team Sports HQ. Dick's carries private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, The North Face, Under Armour, Callaway Golf, and TaylorMade. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current chairman, CEO, and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.Dick's Sporting Goods Inc is sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories through associates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops.