Company Profile

Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of luxury lighters, writing instruments, leather goods, accessories, ready-to-wear clothing, watches and fragrances under the brand name of S.T. Dupont. The group manages its businesses under two divisions namely Luxury Goods and Securities Investment business of which it generates the majority of revenue from the Luxury goods segment. Geographically the firm has its presence in Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, and Macau. Luxury goods segment includes ales of fashion and accessories, watches and jewellery and cosmetics and beauty products.Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd manufactures and distributes luxury lighters, writing instruments, leather goods, accessories, ready-to-wear clothing, watches and fragrances under the brand name of S.T. Dupont.