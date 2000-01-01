Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf Inc is engaged in providing software and hardware services for financial and retail industries. The customer segments of the company are banking which offers integrated solutions for financial institutions and retail that offers solutions, software, and services which improves the checkout process for retailers.Diebold Nixdorf Inc provides integrated software, financial self-service delivery and security systems to the financial, commercial retail and other markets. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.