Company Profile

SA D'Ieteren NV imports and distributes vehicles belonging to the Volkswagen brand pool (D'Ieteren Auto) and provides car glass repair and replacement solutions (Belron). D'Ieteren Auto also sells used vehicles, provides spare parts and accessories, offers car financing and long-term rental services, and distributes motorcycle and scooter products. D'Ieteren Auto's operations are focused in Belgium. Belron provides car glass repair solutions under different brands, including Carglass, Safelite AutoGlass, and Autoglass in Europe. Customers of The D'Ieteren group generate approximately half its revenue from D'Ieteren Auto and the other half from Belron.SA D'Ieteren NV imports & distributes automobiles, & provides glass repair & replacement services. It distributes vehicle spare parts & accessories for Volkswagen, Audi, Seat, Skoda, Bentley, Lamborghini, Porsche, Bugatti.