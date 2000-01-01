Dietswell (EURONEXT:ALDIE)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ALDIE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALDIE

  • Market Cap€6.340m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALDIE
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010377127

Company Profile

Dietswell provides engineering and drilling services to the oil and gas industries. It is engaged in well engineering and management of drilling operations: design, construction, jobsite management, and oil well maintenance.

Latest ALDIE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .