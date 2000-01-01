Differ Group Holding Co Ltd (SEHK:6878)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 6878
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 6878
- Market CapHKD2.800bn
- SymbolSEHK:6878
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG2760V1005
Company Profile
Differ Group Holding Co Ltd is a financial service provider offering short to medium-term financing and related solutions. It provides various types of loans, such as pawn loans, entrusted loans, besides asset management and finance lease services.