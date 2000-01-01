Company Profile

Digi International Inc is a Minnesota corporation. The company provides business and mission-critical and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services. It has two segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment consists primarily of distinct communications products and communication product development services. IoT Solutions segment offers wireless temperature and other environmental condition monitoring services as well as employee task management services.Digi International Inc is a provider of Machine to Machine and Internet of Things (IoT) networking hardware products and solutions that enable the connection, monitoring and control of local or remote physical assets by electronic means.