Digigram SA (EURONEXT:DIG)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DIG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DIG

  • Market Cap€2.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:DIG
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000035784

Company Profile

Digigram SA offers an audio-over-IP solution for broadcasting, on-air in-studio production, radio program transmission, and public transportation; and video-over-IP, sound cards, and audio networking products.Digigram designs & markets professional audio and video products. It also designs and assembles digital mixing boards.

Latest DIG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .