Digihost Technology Inc Ordinary Shares Sub voting (TSX:DGHI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DGHI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DGHI
- Market CapCAD40.070m
- SymbolTSX:DGHI
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA25381D1078
Company Profile
Digihost Technology Inc is a blockchain company focused on Bitcoin mining. The company's mining facility is located in Buffalo, NY, and is equipped with an 18.7 MVA 115,000-kilovolt ampere outdoor substation with an option to increase the power output to 42MVA.