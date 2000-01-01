Company Profile

Digilife Technologies Ltd, formerly SEVAK Ltd is a Singapore-based company involved in the telecom sector. It distributes mobile prepaid cards as an authorized distributor of the telecom operators mainly PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel), PT XL Axiata, and PT Indosat (Airtime Business). The distribution channel of the company consists of resellers, dealers, and sub-dealers along with branch offices. It also involves the procurement and sale of both mobile devices and related services. It primarily operates in the Telecom and Technology segments. The distribution of operator products and services generates maximum revenue for the company.S i2i Ltd is involved in the rendering of telecommunication services and research and development, distribution of telecommunication handsets, related products and services, design and marketing of telecommunication software.