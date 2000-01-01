Company Profile

Digimarc Corp provides a variety of digital identification services used to facilitate mobile-centric shopping and document security for banks. It enables governments, banks, retailers, consumer brands and other businesses to automatically and reliably identify and interact with virtual form of media. The products include Digimarc Barcode that enhances packaging and can be detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners and machine-vision equipment; and Digimarc Discover software that enables an ecosystem of connected devices to easily identify content or materials and deliver information. The majority of revenue is generated from development services of the Central Banks and from subscriptions of products and related services.Digimarc Corp is an Information Technology company. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services to global business partners across industries.