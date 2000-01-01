Diginex Ltd Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EQOS)

North American company
Company Info - EQOS

  • Market Cap$66.850m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:EQOS
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINSGXZ53262598

Company Profile

Diginex Ltd is a digital assets financial services company focused on delivering a cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem. The company offers innovative products and institutional-grade infrastructure. Its EQUOS.io exchange is regulatory-focused and offers features such as segregation of duties, portfolio margining, and cross collateralization.

Latest EQOS news

