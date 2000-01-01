Digirad Corp (NASDAQ:DRAD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DRAD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DRAD
- Market Cap$5.410m
- SymbolNASDAQ:DRAD
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS2538277037
Company Profile
Digirad Corp develops nuclear technology for mobile cardiovascular imaging for various application. The company commercialized the first nuclear gamma camera and offers its products to doctors' offices and hospitals.