Digital Brands Group Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:DBGI)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DBGI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DBGI

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:DBGI
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINUS25401N1019

Company Profile

Digital Brands Group Inc offers variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company has expanded into an omnichannel brand offering the styles and content not only on-line but at selected wholesale and retail storefronts.

Latest DBGI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .