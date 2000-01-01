Digital Domain Holdings Ltd (SEHK:547)

Company Info - 547

  • Market CapHKD2.521bn
  • SymbolSEHK:547
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2870G1006

Company Profile

Digital Domain Holdings Ltd is primarily engaged in the media industry. Its business includes rendering visual effects services, virtual reality creation services, and 360 degree camera technology.

