Digital Hollywood Interactive Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:2022)

APAC company
Market Info - 2022

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2022

  • Market CapHKD202.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:2022
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2871A1022

Company Profile

Digital Hollywood Interactive Ltd is an online game publisher for China-based game developers, with fast-growing in-house development capabilities for mobile games.

Latest 2022 news

