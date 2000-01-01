Company Profile

Digital Realty owns and operates over 275 data centers worldwide. It has more than 30 million rentable square feet across five continents. Digital's offerings range from retail co-location, where an enterprise may rent a single cabinet and rely on Digital to provide all the accommodations, to "cold shells," where hyperscale cloud service providers can simply rent much, or all, of a barren, power-connected building. In recent years, Digital Realty has de-emphasized cold shells and now primarily provides higher-level service to tenants, which outsource their related IT needs to Digital. Digital Realty has also moved more into the co-location business, increasingly serving enterprises and facilitating network connections. Digital Realty operates as a real estate investment trust.Digital Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates IT-related properties includes datacenter infrastructure that supports the applications and day-to-day operations of social networking and mobile communications.