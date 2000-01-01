Digital X Ltd (ASX:DCC)

APAC company
Market Info - DCC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DCC

  • Market CapAUD18.170m
  • SymbolASX:DCC
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000DCC9

Company Profile

Digital X Ltd is a Blockchain enhanced payment solutions company focused on digital payments industry developing fintech products and services in the mobile bill payments and remittance space. Its fintech product is AirPocket a money transfer app.

Latest DCC news

