Digital360 SpA (MTA:DIG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DIG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DIG
- Market Cap€14.160m
- SymbolMTA:DIG
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- Currency
- ISINIT0005254252
Company Profile
Digital360 SpA is a multi-channel platform providing editorial content, Communications and Marketing Services, lead generation, Events and Webinars and Advisory, advocacy and coaching services to companies, public authorities and technology suppliers.