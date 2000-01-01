Digital360 SpA (MTA:DIG)

European company
Market Info - DIG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DIG

  • Market Cap€14.160m
  • SymbolMTA:DIG
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005254252

Company Profile

Digital360 SpA is a multi-channel platform providing editorial content, Communications and Marketing Services, lead generation, Events and Webinars and Advisory, advocacy and coaching services to companies, public authorities and technology suppliers.

