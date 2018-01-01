DigitalBridge Group Inc Class A (NYSE:DBRG) Share Price

Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group Inc is a global digital infrastructure real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests in digital infrastructure and real estate. Previously Colony Capital, the firm merged with its subsidiary Digital Colony in 2020 to rebrand as DigitalBridge. This merger discontinued ownership of hospitality real estate and shifted focus toward digital infrastructure. Its services occupy five segments: Digital Investing, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. Its Wellness Infrastructure segment, which owns and leases retirement and healthcare facilities, and its Digital Operating segment, which owns and leases digital assets, account for the majority of the firm's revenue from markets primarily located in the United States.