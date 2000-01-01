DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN)

North American company
Company Info - DOCN

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNYSE:DOCN
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS25402D1028

Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc is one of the leading cloud computing platforms offeringon-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups and small and medium-sized businesses. The customers use the platform for a wide range of cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, and managed services, among many others.

