DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DOCN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DOCN
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNYSE:DOCN
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINUS25402D1028
Company Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings Inc is one of the leading cloud computing platforms offeringon-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups and small and medium-sized businesses. The customers use the platform for a wide range of cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, and managed services, among many others.