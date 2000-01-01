DigiTouch SpA (MTA:DGT)
Company Info - DGT
- Market Cap€18.410m
- SymbolMTA:DGT
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- Currency
- ISINIT0005089476
Company Profile
DigiTouch SpA provides digital marketing and advertising services. The Company is currently holding three brands which include DigiMob, Performedia and Audiens.