UK company
Company Info - DTY

  • Market Cap£299.320m
  • SymbolLSE:DTY
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPersonal Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BRB37M78

Company Profile

Dignity PLC is engaged in the provision of funeral services including funeral directing, crematoria operation and the marketing and administration of pre-arranged funeral plans.

