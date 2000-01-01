Company Profile

Dillistone Group PLC provides technology solutions and services to the recruitment industry. The company operates through three divisions: Dillistone Systems, Voyager Software and GatedTalent. Dillistone Systems specializes in the supply of software and services into executive level recruitment teams. Voyager Software's clientele is involved in contingent recruitment, including permanent placement, contract placement and the provision of temporary staff. GatedTalent is a network, allowing executives to share information with executive recruiters in a GDPR compliant manner. Its primary geographic markets are the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. Most of its revenue is derived from the United Kingdom.