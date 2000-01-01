Dime Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:DCOM)
North American company
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
- Market Cap$444.880m
- SymbolNASDAQ:DCOM
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS2539221083
Company Profile
Dime Community Bancshares Inc operates as a holding company. It gathers deposits from customers within its market area and via the internet, and invests them in multifamily residential, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, and one-to-four family residential real estate loans, as well as mortgage-backed securities, obligations of the U.S. government and government- sponsored enterprises (GSEs), and corporate debt and equity securities.Dime Community Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for The Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. It provides financial services and loans for multifamily housing in the United States.