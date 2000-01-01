Dimerix Ltd (ASX:DXB)

APAC company
Company Info - DXB

  • Market CapAUD22.230m
  • SymbolASX:DXB
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000DXB7

Company Profile

Dimerix Ltd is a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company is focused on developing new therapeutics discovered using its proprietary drug development platform, Receptor-Heteromer Identification Technology (HIT).

