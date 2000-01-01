Dingyi Group Investment Ltd (SEHK:508)
- Market CapHKD1.663bn
- SymbolSEHK:508
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- ISINBMG2763D1074
Dingyi Group Investment Ltd is a credit services company. Its businesses span loan financing, operation of restaurants, financial leasing and trading of securities.