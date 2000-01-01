Dingyi Group Investment Ltd (SEHK:508)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 508

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 508

  • Market CapHKD1.663bn
  • SymbolSEHK:508
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2763D1074

Company Profile

Dingyi Group Investment Ltd is a credit services company. Its businesses span loan financing, operation of restaurants, financial leasing and trading of securities.

Latest 508 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .