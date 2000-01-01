Dios Exploration Inc (TSX:DOS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DOS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DOS
- Market CapCAD4.120m
- SymbolTSX:DOS
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA25455U1003
Company Profile
Dios Exploration Inc is a mineral research and mining exploration company. It engages to generate exploration projects from the scientific concept of feasibility and develop them either alone or through a joint venture. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. Its current projects include AU33, Shipshaw, 33 Carats, 14 Karats, K2- Solo, Clarkie /Le Caron. The Company has determined that there was only one operating segment being the sector of exploration and evaluation of mineral resources.Dios Exploration Inc is a mineral exploration and evaluation company. It is engaged in mineral exploration activities in Canada. Its current projects include AU33, Shipshaw, 33 Carats, 14 Karats, K2- Solo, Clarkie /Le Caron.