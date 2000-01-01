Dios Exploration Inc (TSX:DOS)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DOS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DOS

  • Market CapCAD4.120m
  • SymbolTSX:DOS
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA25455U1003

Company Profile

Dios Exploration Inc is a mineral research and mining exploration company. It engages to generate exploration projects from the scientific concept of feasibility and develop them either alone or through a joint venture. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. Its current projects include AU33, Shipshaw, 33 Carats, 14 Karats, K2- Solo, Clarkie /Le Caron. The Company has determined that there was only one operating segment being the sector of exploration and evaluation of mineral resources.Dios Exploration Inc is a mineral exploration and evaluation company. It is engaged in mineral exploration activities in Canada. Its current projects include AU33, Shipshaw, 33 Carats, 14 Karats, K2- Solo, Clarkie /Le Caron.

Latest DOS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .