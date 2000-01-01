Company Profile

Dios Fastigheter AB is a real estate holding. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, management, and sale of primarily commercial real estate property, such as offices, retail premises, and industrial premises, among others. Its real estate portfolio is focused in the municipalities of Borlange, Falun, Gavle, Mora, Ostersund, Sundsvall, Skelleftea, and Lulea.Dios Fastigheter AB conducts acquisition, development, management and sale of commercial real estate property, such as offices, retail premises and industrial premises.