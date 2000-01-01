Company Profile

Diploma PLC is a group of businesses suppling specialised technical products and services to various industries. The company offers consumables, instrumentation, and related services to the healthcare and environmental industries; seals, gaskets, filters, cylinders, components, and kits for heavy mobile machinery and industrial equipment; and specialised wiring, connectors, fasteners, and control devices for various applications. The largest end markets for Diploma's products and services are North America and Europe.Diploma PLC is an industrial equipment distributor. It operates in three business segments; Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls sector. It has operations in the United Kingdom, North America, Rest of Europe and Rest of World.