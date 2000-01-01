Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DPLO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DPLO

  • Market Cap$298.670m
  • SymbolNYSE:DPLO
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINUS25456K1016

Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc is a provider of pharmaceutical drugs in the United States. It generates its revenue through the sale of prescriptions drugs for serious diseases such as hepatitis and multiple sclerosis.

Latest DPLO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .