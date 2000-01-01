Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO)
- Market Cap$298.670m
- SymbolNYSE:DPLO
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINUS25456K1016
Diplomat Pharmacy Inc is a provider of pharmaceutical drugs in the United States. It generates its revenue through the sale of prescriptions drugs for serious diseases such as hepatitis and multiple sclerosis.