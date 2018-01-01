Interactive Investor
Direct Digital Holdings Inc Class A (NASDAQ:DRCT) Share Price

Direct Digital Holdings Inc Class A

North American company

Communication Services

Advertising Agencies

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings Inc is an end-to-end, full-service programmatic advertising platform primarily focused on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

NASDAQ:DRCT

US25461T1051

USD

